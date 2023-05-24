Cincinnati: UC Held Groundbreaking All New Practice Facility

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to the UC Bearcats broke ground on their new indoor practice facility. This new indoor facility is going to be something nice for the campus and the students.

Via Fox19

The Bearcats are entering an era of new beginnings as UC starts its journey into the Big 12 Conference and is working on opening its new practice facility that will be used by all 18 sports teams.

”It’s a new era for UC Athletics,” UC Athletic Director John Cunningham said. “These are renderings of what the 84,000-square-foot Indoor Practice Facility will look like. UC’s athletic director says this new facility will help level the playing field as they enter a new conference.”