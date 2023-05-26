Sheldon Reynolds: Earth, Wind & Fire Guitarist Passes Away At Age 63

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Earth, Wind & Fire Guitarist Sheldon Reynolds Passes Away At Age 63

Sheldon Reynolds, former lead guitarist of Earth, Wind & Fire fame has passed away.

As well as his guitar-playing, background vocals, and songwriting duties with the legendary American music group, Reynolds was a member of The Commodores and

Sun.

Reynolds’ death was confirmed by Earth, Wind & Fire bandmate Philip Bailey, who wrote on social media: “This news of Sheldon Reynolds transition is very sad for all of

us who knew and worked with him. Sheldon vocally had Reese down. That’s what Maurice said when he hired Sheldon to share vocals and play guitar.”

“Sheldon was an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a genuinely kind and loving person. He will be missed. Our condolences to his family,”

continued Bailey. No cause of death has been released