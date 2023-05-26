Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to Timbaland, R. Kelly is still “the king of R&B.”

The presenter of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay talked about separating art from the artist on the most recent episode. He said that he valued art and could ignore what the artist had created.

The former NFL player then directly asked Timbo what he felt about someone like Kells. The renowned producer declared without hesitation that Kelly is still “the king of R&B; we all know that.”

The king of R&B” received a 20-year prison term in February 2023. Three counts of child pornography and three counts of encouraging a juvenile to engage in criminal sexual activity were found against Kelly in Chicago. In September 2022, a jury also ruled the singer-songwriter guilty after he created video of himself abusing his goddaughter, who was 14 years old.

The outspoken singer is expected to serve his 30-year sentence and 19 of the 20-year term consecutively. Prior to this, he was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Saturday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj