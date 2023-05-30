CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Almost Chose The Air Force Over A Rap Career: “ I Am A Soldier At Heart”
Snoop Dogg almost joined the Air Force before pursuing music.
The West Coast rap legend paid tribute to troops on Memorial Day.
Snoop shared that in 1989, before graduating high school, he and some friends went to the Air Force office, but he backed out of enlisting.
Snoop Dogg’s father, Vernell Varnado, served in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart after being shot four times. He ended his story by saying he’s a “soldier at heart.”
- Did you back out of signing up for the military? Why?
