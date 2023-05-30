Yunetta Spring: Best Ways To Support and De-escalate a Mental Health Crisis [LISTEN]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

To help us close out Mental Health Awareness Month, our licensed professional counselor Yunetta Spring explains the best ways to de-escalate and support someone dealing with a mental health crisis.

This very first step of the process is to first understand what a crisis is or could look like. She explains it as circumstances where someone is threatening or contemplating suicide, is delusional, or similar.

Yunetta suggests remaining calm as a great response. A sure fire way to make a mental health crises worse is by trying to control the situation or suggesting that the person experiencing it “calms down”. By setting the example, it makes the overall circumstance less intense.

Instead of initially calling police, another way to support is by calling a crisis hotline. They can help to diffuse over the phone or send out trained metal health professionals.

Lastly, opening the discussion of counseling with those who struggle from mental health issues can make a world of difference in their growth overall.

