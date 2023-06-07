LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settles a federal civil lawsuit accusing him of rape in an incident that allegedly occurred a decade ago. The settlement was announced on Tuesday morning as the trial was set to start.

Just as jurors began assembling in the courtroom, they were met with a calendar entry in the official court record which wrote: “TRIAL OFF.” It added: “Reason for cancellation (on consent): the parties have resolved the matter,” according to reports.

His accuser, going by Jane Doe, says that she was sexually assaulted by him twice in a New York hotel in 2013. She alleged that the incident occurred after Gooding insisted on stopping at his room to change clothes. Gooding claims, through his attorneys, that the interaction was consensual. He says that Jane Doe even bragged afterwards about having sexual relations with a celebrity.

This isn’t Cuba Gooding Jr.’s first go-round, having been previously accused of various forms of sexual misconduct by at least 30 women over the years.

See: More Women Have Come Forward To Accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. Of Sexual Misconduct

The suit sought out $6 million, including $2 million in compensatory damages and $4 million for emotional distress.

The exact terms of the settlement have not been revealed.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com