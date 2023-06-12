Cincy

Cincinnati: Duke Customers Out Of Power After Storm

Cincinnati: Duke Customers Out Of Power After Storm

Published on June 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

There was a storm last night in Cincinnati and it looks like people in the Tri-State were without power.

Via Fox19

Most of the outages are in Butler County (64 customers) and Hamilton County (59) followed by Kenton County (31).

Click here to view Duke Energy’s outage map in real-time.

To report an outage, call 1-800-543-5599 or click here.

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati

More from 100.3
Close