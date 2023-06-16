Cincy

Cincinnati: The Bengals Announce Practices Open For The Fans

Published on June 16, 2023

The Bengals have announced 10 practices that the fans are allowed to attend.

That a look at the list below.

 

  • July 26
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.
  • July 27
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • July 28
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • July 31
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • Aug. 1
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • Aug. 3
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.
  • Aug. 4
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • Aug. 6
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • Aug. 7
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Season ticket members and waitlist members will have access to four exclusive practices, including the joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 9. Fox19

 

