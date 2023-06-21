CLOSE
Michael Jackson’s Moonwalk Fedora Up For Auction In Paris
Michael Jackson’s black fedora worn before his first moonwalk will be auctioned in Paris in September.
The King of Pop removed the hat while performing “Billie Jean” on TV in 1983.
Jackson later showed his trademark move, the “Moonwalk,” by gliding backward while appearing to move forward.
The hat is worth between $65,000-109,000 and will be auctioned on September 26 by Drouot.
- How much would you pay for your favorite artist’s signature clothing?
