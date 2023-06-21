LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Jackson’s Moonwalk Fedora Up For Auction In Paris

Michael Jackson’s black fedora worn before his first moonwalk will be auctioned in Paris in September.

The King of Pop removed the hat while performing “Billie Jean” on TV in 1983.

Jackson later showed his trademark move, the “Moonwalk,” by gliding backward while appearing to move forward.

The hat is worth between $65,000-109,000 and will be auctioned on September 26 by Drouot.