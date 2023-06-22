Babyface: Spills The Tea About Getting Kicked Off Anita Baker’s Tour

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Babyface Addresses Getting Kicked Off Anita Baker’s Tour

Fans were shocked after Babyface was kicked off the Anita Baker tour.

“After silently enduring [cyberbullying]/verbal abuse and threats of violence from the fan base, of our special guest/support act, in the interest of personal safety, I will continue ‘The Songstress Tour’ alone,” tweeted Anita Baker on June 13.

Talking to Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, Babyface described the evening he was removed from the tour as a “complicated evening.” The icon says he has “no issue being Anita Baker’s support act. I admire her art. It was her show.”

Babyface denied gaslighting followers to cyberbully Anita Baker and announced he would go on a solo tour soon. “Yeah, we’re putting something together because everybody’s asking for it. So let’s do that,” said Babyface.