Angela Bassett to Finally Receive an Honorary Oscar Award [LISTEN]

Angela Bassett is finally receiving the recognition she deserves! Having left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape for the past several decades, she will be officially be receiving an honorary Oscar award.

This Academy made the announcement on June 26th. This long-awaited achievement that will come to fruition later this year during the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles on November 18th. Bassett is one of four to receive and honorary Oscar, also known as an Academy Award. Acclaimed writer and director Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton, and Michelle Satter.

“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,” Academy President Janet Wang said in a statement.

Honorary Oscars are bestowed each year to celebrate extraordinary lifetime achievements, exceptional contributions to the field of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy. Angela Bassett, at 64 years old, already boasts two Oscar nominations—one for her compelling portrayal of Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It” (which celebrated its 30th anniversary in June), and another for Best Supporting Actress in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Angela Bassett’s upcoming Oscar award is a testament to her exceptional talent and the profound impact she has made on the film industry throughout her remarkable career.

