Cincinnati: Joe Burrow Plans To Attend The Taylor Swift Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Joe Burrow plans to attend the Taylor Swift Show.

Via WLWT

Joe Burrow talked with reporters on Tuesday after the first day of the Bengals’ mandatory minicamp and was asked if he plans to attend Taylor Swift’s concert at Paycor.

“I have a lot of respect for what Taylor Swift has done with her career. I can’t say that I’m listening to too much Taylor Swift on the speakers and the headphones. I know a lot of people that are, but that’s just not me. I’ve heard that the tour is a lot of fun, maybe I’ll stop by,” Burrow said.