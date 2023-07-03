Listen Live
Cincinnati: TQL Stadium To Host USMNT Gold Cup Quarterfinals

Published on July 3, 2023

It looks like The US men’s team will make their way to Cincinnati.

Cincinnati to host the USMNT.

Via WLWT

FC Cincinnati fans could also get to watch forward Brandon Vazquez and defender Matt Miazga play for USMNT in person. Both players were called up to play for the national team during the tournament. Vazquez has scored two goals in the tournament so far.

