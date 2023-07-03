Cincinnati: TQL Stadium To Host USMNT Gold Cup Quarterfinals

It looks like The US men’s team will make their way to Cincinnati.
Cincinnati to host the USMNT.
Via WLWT
FC Cincinnati fans could also get to watch forward Brandon Vazquez and defender Matt Miazga play for USMNT in person. Both players were called up to play for the national team during the tournament. Vazquez has scored two goals in the tournament so far.
