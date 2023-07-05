Cincinnati: A Shooting Downtown Leaves One Person Dead

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A shooting downtown leaves one person dead.

Via Fox19

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Fifth and Walnut streets.

A woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to initial police communication reports. A teenager was shot in the leg and taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

No arrests were announced and no suspect information was released.