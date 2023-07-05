Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: A Shooting Downtown Leaves One Person Dead

Cincinnati: A Shooting Downtown Leaves One Person Dead

Published on July 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

A shooting downtown leaves one person dead.

Via Fox19

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Fifth and Walnut streets.

A woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to initial police communication reports. A teenager was shot in the leg and taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

No arrests were announced and no suspect information was released.

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati downtown Shooting

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close