Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Claim to Have Family Approval, Michael Jordan Disagrees

Two lovebirds that have been in the media quite a bit lately are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. This time, it’s to address some misconceptions about their relationship.

After speculation of their romance began, the pair received immediate backlash due to the interesting dynamics of their family ties. Marcus, 32, is the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, and Larsa, 48, is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen—Jordan’s longtime basketball teammate, friend (depending on who and when you ask), and rival. Many thought it was an odd pairing, while others supported the duo.

After going public, they decided to speak on a few topics the world has been curious about (which includes family opinions).

“So you’ve got the Michael Jordan stamp of approval on Larsa,” Entertainment Tonight Correspondent Brice Sander asked, to which Marcus responded, “Oh yeah…my family loves her. They think she’s great”.

Michael Jordan seemed to have a difference response to a similar question.

The couple addresses many other alleged rumors on their new joint podcast ‘Separation Anxiety’. The platform, which launched its first episode early June, will discuss “life, love, sex, and 16 year age gaps!”

