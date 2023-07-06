Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm!

Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm!

Published on July 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like a woman ran across I-75 causing alarm. The woman just happened to be from Columbus, Ohio.

Via Fox19

Linda Finch, 35, of Whitehall fought with Cincinnati police during her arrest and kicked a traffic unit officer in his groin and legs “several times” late Wednesday, according to her criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

She was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 2:23 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati I-75 woman

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close