Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm!

It looks like a woman ran across I-75 causing alarm. The woman just happened to be from Columbus, Ohio.
Via Fox19
Linda Finch, 35, of Whitehall fought with Cincinnati police during her arrest and kicked a traffic unit officer in his groin and legs “several times” late Wednesday, according to her criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
She was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 2:23 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.
-
Cincinnati: Former Juvenile Judge Looks To Get Her License Back
-
Cincinnati: A Father Charged With 9 Counts Of Aggravated Murder
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL Winning Weekend
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Cincinnati: 15 Shootings In 3 Days