OHIO: Powerball Jackpot Increases to $650M

Powerball Jackpot Increases to $650M
The Powerball jackpot has increased to $650 million.
The Saturday, July 8 drawing had no winner of its $615 million jackpot.
So far, the upcoming $650 million jackpot is the second-largest in 2023.
The next Powerball drawing will take place Today!
- Are you a regular player of Powerball or other lottery drawing?
