Ohio: Pizza Delivery Man Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Road Rage Incident

A Pizza Hut delivery man is being accused of fatally shooting another driver in a road rage incident in Ohio. No charges have been filed as police continue to comb through the evidence.

The deadly event occurred at Sherman Street and East Tibbitts Street in Geneva Sunday evening.

One man was shot after the road rage incident boiled over. Residents in the area say their doorbell camera captured most of the altercation, but police have asked the news outlet to refrain from sharing the video until more evidence is collected.

Witnesses who live at the scene of the shooting say a Pizza Hut delivery worker is the one who pulled the trigger after two men hurled insults at each other.

“I saw a man stumble backwards, fall to the ground,” Bethany Woodin said. “I went over to see if he needed CPR but he was just turning purple very fast, very fast.”

Police also said that they wouldn’t rule out self-defense.

The Pizza Hut delivery vehicle was towed from the scene.

