Cincinnati: The Boys And Girls Club Received A Furniture Donation

Congrats to the Boys And Girls Club on receiving a furniture donation.

The donation wasn’t money but they could use the furniture donations for sure.

Via Fox19

“We are looking at this furniture as a blessing so that we don’t have to go out and spend that money,” explains BGCGC VP of Operations Jeffrey Jordan, “And we can use that money to better our organization.”

Jordan says the Boys and Girls Club offers a variety of programs to 2,400 members each year.