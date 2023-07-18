LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jay-Z Just Made More Music History

Jay-Z has just become the first Black male artist from any genre to have ten multi-platinum solo albums.

After the RIAA updated its certifications last week, Hov’s “Blueprint 3′ became his tenth solo album to hit two million album-

equivalent sales. The new certifications also propelled The Black Album to quadruple platinum status.

Jay-Z follows Mariah Carey as the second Black person to earn double-digit multi-platinum albums in their career.