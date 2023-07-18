Listen Live
Jay-Z: Just Made More Music History

Published on July 18, 2023

Jay-Z Just Made More Music History
Jay-Z has just become the first Black male artist from any genre to have ten multi-platinum solo albums.
After the RIAA updated its certifications last week, Hov’s “Blueprint 3′ became his tenth solo album to hit two million album-
equivalent sales. The new certifications also propelled The Black Album to quadruple platinum status.
Jay-Z follows Mariah Carey as the second Black person to earn double-digit multi-platinum albums in their career.
  • What are your top three Jay-Z albums?

