Cincinnati: Public Schools Is Working To Fill Nearly 200 Positions

It looks like CPS is looking to fill 200 Positions. So if you need a JOB this could be for you!
Via Fox19
The need is pretty great. We are experiencing a teacher shortage across the board in all areas of education in all states. Cincinnati Public Schools is no different,” said Katrina Riley, CPS Chief of Human Resources.
Riley says the district is facing an uphill battle with the start of the school year inching near.
