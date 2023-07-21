CLOSE
Ludacris Celebrates Opening Of Chicken + Beer Restaurant At LAX
Ludacris opens his second “Chicken + Beer” airport restaurant at LAX.
Luda announced the grand opening on Instagram, saying that his new venture, named after his album Chicken-n-Beer, is now open.
“ITS OFFICIAL!!!!!” Ludacris wrote with a photo of the staff. “CHICKEN & BEER LAX IS NOW OPEN! [five fire emojis] TERMINAL 3! LOS ANGELES LETS GO!!!”
- What are your must-haves when flying?
