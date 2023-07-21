LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ludacris Celebrates Opening Of Chicken + Beer Restaurant At LAX

Ludacris opens his second “Chicken + Beer” airport restaurant at LAX.

Luda announced the grand opening on Instagram, saying that his new venture, named after his album Chicken-n-Beer, is now open.

“ITS OFFICIAL!!!!!” Ludacris wrote with a photo of the staff. “CHICKEN & BEER LAX IS NOW OPEN! [five fire emojis] TERMINAL 3! LOS ANGELES LETS GO!!!”