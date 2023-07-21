LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Barack Obama Shares His Summer Playlist, Including Songs By Tupac Shakur And Tina Turner

With a summer playlist of over 40 songs reflecting his diverse preferences, former President Obama is keeping cool this season with his summer playlist.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer,” Obama tweeted on Thursday, adding that his playlist is “a mix of old and new.”

The playlist really does cover the gamut between the old and the modern, with songs like Boygenius’s “Not Strong Enough,” which was released this year, and timeless hits like Tina and Ike Turner’s “River Deep – Mountain High,” which may be a tribute to the late “Queen of Rock and Roll,” who passed away in May.

The 90s hip-hop anthem “California Love” by 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman and the 80s hit “Walk Like an Egyptian” by The Bangles is on the playlist. Obama has songs like “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” by Marvin Gaye, “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding, “Reach Out I’ll be There” by The Four Tops, and “Dr. Feelgood (Love is a Serious Business)” by Aretha Franklin, among others.

Obama also included current hits from Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj with “Princess Diana” from 2023 and “Vampiros” by Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, released this year.

