TV One’s ‘A Mother’s Intuition’ Tackles Black Maternal Health In New Suspense Film

TV One’s new suspense film A Mother’s Intuition, will examine some tough issues surrounding Black maternal health.

“TV ONE is proud to bring these compelling, thought-provoking stories to our viewers this summer,” said Austyn Biggers, SVP of Programming and Production about the film. “Our commitment is to provide high-quality entertainment that resonates with our audience, highlights relatable issues, and, ultimately, keeps them on the edge of their seats.”

Directed by Cas Sigers-Beedles and written by Nicole D. Sconiers, the film, which premieres Sunday, July 23 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CST, follows a mother played by Denise Boutte, who has lost her husband and is informed that her newborn baby was stillborn. The powerful thriller takes a twist as she suspects a switched-at-birth cover-up involving the very professionals sworn to keep her safe.

This important film explores many aspects of the alarming and ongoing Black maternal health crisis, from how Black women are mistreated in hospitals while prenatal, and giving birth, to maternal mortality rates, racial disparities in healthcare as well as mental health.

The recent tragic death of Olympic gold medalist track star Tori Bowie, who died following complications from being in labor during childbirth, has drawn attention to the ongoing Black maternal health crisis.

A new study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association found that mortality rates have more than doubled in the last 20 years.

According to the data, rates remain “unacceptably high among all racial and ethnic groups across the U.S.,” but Black, Native American and Alaska Native women are being hit hard by the disparity.

Maternal death rates have doubled among Black women over the last 20 years. Native American and Alaska Native women are also feeling the brunt of the crisis. Rates have tripled among all three ethnic groups.

Dr. Allison Bryant, a co-author behind the alarming study, used state-by-state data ranging from 2009 to 2019 to uncover the dark reality. She believes “structural” and historical “racism” may be to blame for the health crisis, NPR noted.

The cast for TV One’s A Mother’s Intuition includes Tamar Braxton, Brely Evans, Hazel Renee, Jeff Marchelletta and Rachelle Carson Begley.

The film premieres Sunday, July 23 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CST only on TV One.

