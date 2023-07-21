Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast from Cincy Music Fest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show teamed up with Procter & Gamble to broadcast live from the Cincy Music Fest!

The RSMS cast and Cincinnatians turned the live show into a party with games, dancing, and uncontrollable laughter. Special guest appearances included Comedian Sheyrl Underwood (representing Metamucil), Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reese, and P&G’s Vice President Brand & Consumer Insights, Andrea Wilkerson (along with the P&G influencer team).

Our return to Cincy Music Fest, formerly known as Ohio Valley Jazz Festival when it was first held in 1962, kicked off the three-day weekend with a bang! Not only did we discuss important issues such as gut health and advancing the culture, but you know we had to crack jokes throughout!

The live broadcast is an opportunity for listeners to interact with the crew in a whole new way. The crowd participated in karaoke, contests, and in-person wake up calls. For commercial breaks, the crew and guests kept the fun going with the in-person audience.

