Mom Is her Son’s Number One Fan!!!

Just as one single mother was dropping off her son to school she noticed a slew of cars in the parking lot. It just seemed unusual during that particular time of day so Yvette Vasquez inquired about it. One of her three son’s informed her it was “Donuts with Dad” day. What she did next will bring tears to your eyes. Click here and watch the smile she put on her son’s face. If she wasn’t already, she is surely her son’s number one fan! #AmothersLove #PreciousMoments

Your Thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Host of “Community Conversations” Sunday’s 7-8am

On-Air Sunday’s 3-7pm

Follow me on Twitter @JadeWestONaQst

Facebook Jade-West

InstaGram JadeWestONaQst

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews