LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb’s great-niece drowned in the backyard pool of her metro-Atlanta home on July 7th. The child, Aryanna “Ari” Rice (daughter of Tamica Webb) was only 3 years old.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to reports, two men told Cobb County Police that they were in the backyard when they saw what they thought was a doll floating in the pool. Ari has reportedly been was playing for two hours (between roughly 6pm-8pm) with supervision before the incident took place. She was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where she was pronounced dead.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Prayers Up: Quad Webb’s 3-Year-Old Niece Fatally Drowns in Her Backyard Pool was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com