Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Will Return to ‘American Idol’

American Idol fans, the beloved judges are returning for season 22!

ABC announced that Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will return to judge on American Idol next season, premiering in spring 2024. Ryan Seacrest will return as the show’s host.

Contestants can sign up for auditions on August 4th for “Idol Across America,” the reality competition series that discovered last season’s winner, Iam Tongi.