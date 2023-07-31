This Cincinnati BBQ Restaurant Featured In Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A local favorite for barbecue enthusiasts was just featured in prime time on one of the most popular food shows of all time!

Lucious Q, located at 1131 Broadway Street in Cincinnati’s Pendleton neighborhood, is known for its laid-back atmosphere and amazing BBQ. It received so much acclaim that Guy Fieri, the firey host of Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives had to stop in for a visit himself!

Among the delicious treats Lucious Q afforded Fieri, the Pendleton Porker sandwich with Carolina Gold barbecue sauce was one of his favorites.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

According to FOX 19, this is the first time the popular food show has come to the Queen City.

From FOX 19, the other area restaurants featured have been:

Terry’s Turf Club (2010 and 2015)

Blue Ash Chili (2010)

Virgil’s Cafe (2010)

Melt Eclectic Cafe (2014)

Island Frydays (2014 and 2021)

Taste of Belgium (2014)

Senate Pub (2014)

Bakersfield OTR (2014)

Pho Lang Thang (2014)

Is Lucious Q your favorite place to get BBQ in Cincinnati!? Let us know!

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM: