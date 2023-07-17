Ohio’s Issue 1 Explained: Here’s What You Need To Know

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Ohio’s Issue 1, which will be voted on statewide on Election Day on August 8th. Early voting began on July 11th.

Keep scrolling to see Tweets that promote both voting “yes” and voting “no” in the upcoming election.

If Issue 1 passes, in short, it means that it would become more difficult to amend the state constitution in Ohio. This switch would mean, in part, that more signatures would be needed to change state laws, effectively making it more difficult to see sweeping change across Ohio.

If you vote “yes” on Issue 1, then you’re voting for a change in how state laws are proposed and amended. If Issue 1 passes, then it will effectively become more difficult to change and edit laws within the state.

From FOX 8:

If voters approve Issue 1, future amendments to the Ohio Constitution will need a 60% affirmative vote to pass, rather than the simple majority vote of 50% plus one vote that’s been in place since 1912, according to The Associated Press.

Also, petitioners seeking to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot in Ohio would need to gather signatures from at least 5% of electors in the most recent gubernatorial election in each of Ohio’s 88 counties, rather than just 44 counties.

Issue 1 also eliminates the state’s “curing period” for constitutional amendment petitions, which gives petitioners an extra 10 days to gather additional signatures, if needed.

Opposers of Issue 1 believe that this change would make it too difficult for the state to modify any outdated or underperforming laws within the state. Supporters of Issue 1 claim that this would protect the state’s constitution from “special interest groups”.

For FOX 8’s full breakdown of Issue 1, [click here].

