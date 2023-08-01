Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A Black pastor from Stamford, Connecticut was killed last week after he was struck by a police patrol car while crossing the street.

According to CNN, on July 26, Rev. Tommie Jackson was hit by Stamford police officer Zachary Lockwood around 4:12 p.m.

After the accident, Lockwood attempted CPR until medics arrived, but Jackson wouldn’t make it and was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a local hospital.

During a press conference last Friday, Connecticut State Police Lt. Katharine Cummings told the press that Lockwood had the emergency lights on his vehicle turned on during the collision.

Officer Lockwood has been placed on paid administrative leave, which Cummings says is a customary protocol for this type of incident.”

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons called Jackson’s death an “unimaginable tragedy” and said the community would miss his infectious smile and sense of humor.

Mayor Simmons also released a statement to News 12 Connecticut, which read:

“I am devastated and heartbroken by the untimely passing of Rev. Tommie Jackson. Rev. Jackson was a pillar in the Stamford community and led a life devoted to faith and public service. He was a larger-than-life presence who was steadfast in his advocacy for social and racial justice and touched the lives of so many through his work as pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church, as well as assistant director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission. Rev. Jackson’s decades of service and leadership made an indelible impact on the City of Stamford. I was honored to call him a friend and I will greatly miss his positive energy, wonderful sense of humor, and infectious smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rev. Jackson’s family, especially his wife Dorye, who honorably serves our city as a Stamford Police Commissioner, and their daughters Evinn and Erin. My thoughts and prayers are also with Officer Lockwood and his family during this very difficult time.”

“[Jackson] was a vital member of the Stamford community,” said Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw. “Our city feels the impact of his passing”

Rev. Tommie Jackson was a staple in the Stamford community. He worked as the assistant director of Stamford’s Urban Redevelopment Commission. He was also the reverend at the Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church. His wife Dorye is also the vice chair of the Stamford Police Commission.

Jackson’s family now must try to pick up the pieces in his absence.

“I’ve never felt pain or sadness like this in my life, said Jackson’s daughter Erin before adding that the “one thing that gives her peace” is her faith that her father “made it” to heaven.

Jackson leaves behind his wife and their two daughters.

SEE ALSO:

GoFundMe Created For Black Pastor Who Was Arrested After Watering Neighbors Flowers

Biden Administration Launches Website For Revamped Income-Driven Student Loan Repayment Plan

The post Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’ appeared first on NewsOne.

Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’ was originally published on newsone.com