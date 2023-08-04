LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a man fell into an enclosure at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Thursday afternoon.

The zoo said at about noon, the man fell 12-15 feet off a protective handrail near the Watering Hole in the Heart of Africa section during a Cheetah Run presentation. He landed behind a safety barrier and was conscious when zoo safety teams reached him.

Across the safety barrier was Adrienne, a 3.5-year-old female cheetah, who was with her trainer in the Watering Hole. The zoo said Adrienne “took notice” of the man but stayed with her trainer and was immediately secured.

For the full NBC4i story click here

Man Falls Into Cheetah Enclosure at Ohio Zoo and Aquarium was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com