According to NBC4i, a man fell into an enclosure at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Thursday afternoon.
The zoo said at about noon, the man fell 12-15 feet off a protective handrail near the Watering Hole in the Heart of Africa section during a Cheetah Run presentation. He landed behind a safety barrier and was conscious when zoo safety teams reached him.
Across the safety barrier was Adrienne, a 3.5-year-old female cheetah, who was with her trainer in the Watering Hole. The zoo said Adrienne “took notice” of the man but stayed with her trainer and was immediately secured.
For the full NBC4i story click here
Man Falls Into Cheetah Enclosure at Ohio Zoo and Aquarium was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Joe Burrow Carted Off Field After Reported Calf Strain