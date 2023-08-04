Listen Live
Ohio

Man Falls Into Cheetah Enclosure at Ohio Zoo and Aquarium

Published on August 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-up of cheetah relaxing on grassy field,Columbus Zoo and Aquarium,United States,USA

Source: Jason Waltman / 500px / Getty

According to NBC4i, a man fell into an enclosure at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Thursday afternoon.

The zoo said at about noon, the man fell 12-15 feet off a protective handrail near the Watering Hole in the Heart of Africa section during a Cheetah Run presentation. He landed behind a safety barrier and was conscious when zoo safety teams reached him.

Across the safety barrier was Adrienne, a 3.5-year-old female cheetah, who was with her trainer in the Watering Hole. The zoo said Adrienne “took notice” of the man but stayed with her trainer and was immediately secured.

For the full NBC4i story click here

 

 

Man Falls Into Cheetah Enclosure at Ohio Zoo and Aquarium  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close