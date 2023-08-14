Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion: Appears Onstage For The First Time Since The Tory Lanez Sentencing

Published on August 14, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Appears Onstage For The First Time Since Tory Lanez Is Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Her In 2020
Megan Thee Stallion made her first appearance onstage days after Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years for shooting her.

The 28-year-old Houston native performed at the 2023 Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park over the weekend.
The “Sweetest Pie” artist performed at the festival along with other popular artists like the Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and The 1975.
In a video shared on Twitter by @itskenbarbie, Megan said, ‘I just wanna say – f*** all my haters! ‘None of that s*** you was doing or saying broke me.’
How do you think the industry and fans will receive Megan now that Tory has been sentenced to ten years?

