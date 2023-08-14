Lizzo Loses Potential Super Bowl Spot Amid Ex-Dancers’ Lawsuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hopefully singer Lizzo is still feeling ‘Good As Hell’ despite multiple upcoming opportunities being withdrawn. It has been reported that she is officially dropped from the list of potential 2024 Super Bowl performers due to recent allegations.

An NFL insider claims that her chances of headlining “are dead now.” The source says that she was one of the frontrunners for the spot just a few weeks ago—before being surrounded by scandal.

Early August, three of her former dancers (Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez) collectively stated that she fat-shamed and sexually assaulted her employees. Since the initial suit was filed, at least six others have come forward in support of the accusations.

See: Lizzo Responds to Harassment Allegations As Footage Of Accuser Singing Her Praises Surfaces

According the NBC News, the lawsuit includes details about Lizzo allegedly “inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching [sex toys] launched from performers’ [bodies], and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ [genitals].”

Lizzo not only denies all of the allegations, but says that they are “as unbelievable as they sound.”

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I’m not,” she continues to write.

Since the lawsuit surfaced, Jay-Z has also cancelled his ‘Made in America’ 2023 festival, which was to be headlined by SZA and Lizzo.

