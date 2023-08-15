CLOSE
Drake Adds Sexyy Red to His Tour
Thanks to Drake, Pound Town is coming to a city near you.
Drake has announced that Sexyy Red will join him on his It’s All A Blur Tour.
For the remainder of the tour, the “Pound Town” rapper will serve as the opening act of the tour performing before Drake and 21 Savage hit the stage.
“We outside thank you, Drake,” posted Sexyy Red on X. She’ll hit the stage at Drake’s second California show on Tuesday.
- What are your thoughts on Sexyy Red?
More from 100.3
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him