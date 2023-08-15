LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drake Adds Sexyy Red to His Tour

Thanks to Drake, Pound Town is coming to a city near you.

Drake has announced that Sexyy Red will join him on his It’s All A Blur Tour.

For the remainder of the tour, the “Pound Town” rapper will serve as the opening act of the tour performing before Drake and 21 Savage hit the stage.

“We outside thank you, Drake,” posted Sexyy Red on X. She’ll hit the stage at Drake’s second California show on Tuesday.