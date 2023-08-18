Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Bengals Joe Mixon Not Guilty

Cincinnati: Bengals Joe Mixon Not Guilty

Published on August 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Judge has announced the verdict in the Joe Mixon case.

He his has been found not guilty.

Now he can focus on the season, without any distractions.

The Bengals released a statement:

“Since he joined the organization in 2017, Joe Mixon has been a valuable part of the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe has been a top-level running back with multiple 1000-yard rushing seasons, and he has been an even better teammate enjoying real popularity among his peers. During the past seven years, Joe has been active with the community, and his constant smile and energy have made him a favorite among thousands of fans.

“The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team.”

 

RELATED TAGS

Cincinnati Bengals joe mixon

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close