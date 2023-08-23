A’ja Wilson: Drops 53 Points To Match WNBA Scoring Record

CLOSE
Wilson Drops 53 Points To Match WNBA Scoring Record
Olympic basketball champion A’ja Wilson tied the WNBA record of most points in a game.
Wilson made two free throws with 51.3 seconds remaining of the fourth quarter on Tuesday to finish with the record-equaling 53 points and help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 112-100.
The 53-point game makes Wilson the third player in league history to break the 50-point mark in a game.
She shares the record with Australian Liz Cambage, who had set the single-game record in 2018 playing for the Dallas Wings.
Riquna Williams had the previous mark of 51, which she set in 2013.
- Who’s your favorite WNBA player to watch?
More from 100.3
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Cassius Gems: At 57, Halle Berry Continues To Prove That Black Don’t Crack
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule