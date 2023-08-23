A’ja Wilson: Drops 53 Points To Match WNBA Scoring Record

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Wilson Drops 53 Points To Match WNBA Scoring Record

Olympic basketball champion A’ja Wilson tied the WNBA record of most points in a game.

Wilson made two free throws with 51.3 seconds remaining of the fourth quarter on Tuesday to finish with the record-equaling 53 points and help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 112-100.

The 53-point game makes Wilson the third player in league history to break the 50-point mark in a game.

She shares the record with Australian Liz Cambage, who had set the single-game record in 2018 playing for the Dallas Wings.

Riquna Williams had the previous mark of 51, which she set in 2013.