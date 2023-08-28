Teens Arrested After Fatal Shooting at Easton Town Center

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, one person is dead and two teenagers have been arrested following a shooting Sunday night at Easton Town Center that led to the mall being locked down.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, the initial call for the incident was received about 6:15 p.m., with the caller saying they were calling from near the Lululemon store.

Within one minute of the call, the victim was found near Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on Grammercy Street by an officer working special duty at the center, Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said. The officer rendered aid to the victim, but the victim was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. at Mount Carmel East hospital.

