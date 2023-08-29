100.3
Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: A Double Shooting In Walnut Hills

Cincinnati: A Double Shooting In Walnut Hills

Published on August 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

There was a double shooting in Walnut Hills last night. Both men will survive.

According to  Fox19

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Oak Street and Gilbert Avenue.

Two men with gunshot wounds showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle. At least one of them was shot in the leg, according to police.

RELATED TAGS

Shooting walnut hills

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close