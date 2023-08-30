100.3
Cincinnati: Bengals Make Roster Cut

Published on August 30, 2023

It looks like the Bengal had to make some roster cuts this week.

Via Fox19

Take a look at the list below:

The Bengals waived 26 players:

  • Hakeem Adeniji (OT)
  • Devin Asiasi (TE)
  • Nick Bowers (TE)
  • Larry Brooks (S)
  • Ben Brown (G)
  • Owen Carney (DE)
  • Malachi Carter (WR)
  • Drue Chrisman (P)
  • Yusuf Corker (S)
  • Domenique Davis (DT)
  • Allan George (CB)
  • Nate Gilliam (C)
  • Jeff Gunter (DE)
  • Shaka Heyward (LB)
  • Mac Hippenhammer (WR)
  • Shedrick Jackson (WR)
  • Raymond Johnson III (DE)
  • Keandre Jones (LB)
  • Jaxson Kirkland (G)
  • Kwamie Lassiter II (WR)
  • Jaylen Moody (LB)
  • Tyler Murray (LB)
  • Jacob Saylors (HB)
  • Reid Sinnett (QB)
  • Christian Trahan (TE)
  • Calvin Tyler Jr. (HB)

Six vested veterans had their contracts terminated:

  • Tanner Hudson (TE)
  • Sidney Jones IV (CB)
  • Stanley Morgan (WR)
  • Trevor Siemian (QB)
  • Trent Taylor (WR)
  • Michael J. Thomas (S)

 

