Cincinnati: Bengals Make Roster Cut

It looks like the Bengal had to make some roster cuts this week.

Take a look at the list below:

The Bengals waived 26 players:

Hakeem Adeniji (OT)

Devin Asiasi (TE)

Nick Bowers (TE)

Larry Brooks (S)

Ben Brown (G)

Owen Carney (DE)

Malachi Carter (WR)

Drue Chrisman (P)

Yusuf Corker (S)

Domenique Davis (DT)

Allan George (CB)

Nate Gilliam (C)

Jeff Gunter (DE)

Shaka Heyward (LB)

Mac Hippenhammer (WR)

Shedrick Jackson (WR)

Raymond Johnson III (DE)

Keandre Jones (LB)

Jaxson Kirkland (G)

Kwamie Lassiter II (WR)

Jaylen Moody (LB)

Tyler Murray (LB)

Jacob Saylors (HB)

Reid Sinnett (QB)

Christian Trahan (TE)

Calvin Tyler Jr. (HB)

Six vested veterans had their contracts terminated: