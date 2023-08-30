Cincinnati: Bengals Make Roster Cut

CLOSE
It looks like the Bengal had to make some roster cuts this week.
Via Fox19
Take a look at the list below:
The Bengals waived 26 players:
- Hakeem Adeniji (OT)
- Devin Asiasi (TE)
- Nick Bowers (TE)
- Larry Brooks (S)
- Ben Brown (G)
- Owen Carney (DE)
- Malachi Carter (WR)
- Drue Chrisman (P)
- Yusuf Corker (S)
- Domenique Davis (DT)
- Allan George (CB)
- Nate Gilliam (C)
- Jeff Gunter (DE)
- Shaka Heyward (LB)
- Mac Hippenhammer (WR)
- Shedrick Jackson (WR)
- Raymond Johnson III (DE)
- Keandre Jones (LB)
- Jaxson Kirkland (G)
- Kwamie Lassiter II (WR)
- Jaylen Moody (LB)
- Tyler Murray (LB)
- Jacob Saylors (HB)
- Reid Sinnett (QB)
- Christian Trahan (TE)
- Calvin Tyler Jr. (HB)
Six vested veterans had their contracts terminated:
- Tanner Hudson (TE)
- Sidney Jones IV (CB)
- Stanley Morgan (WR)
- Trevor Siemian (QB)
- Trent Taylor (WR)
- Michael J. Thomas (S)
More from 100.3
-
OHIO: The No. 1 Junk Food From All 50 States
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Ohio Votes Against Issue 1 In Special Election
-
FANTASIA & JOE Winning Weekend
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
100.3 is looking for Women Making History in Cincy