Man in custody after barricading himself at Tanger Mall in Sunbury

According to NBC4i, The Tanger Outlet Mall in Sunbury was under lockdown Wednesday afternoon with a heavy law enforcement presence as a man barricaded himself in a bathroom.
The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office states that at 1:37 p.m., a call was received of a domestic violence situation. DCSO says a male suspect, later identified as a 27-year-old Columbus man, barricaded himself inside a bathroom in the mall.
Law enforcement says no shots were fired and no injuries have been reported while a female victim was safely secured by police after the initial incident.
