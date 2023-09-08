Cincinnati: Mother & Grandmother Indicted For Starving 3 Children

A Cincinnati mother and her grandmother were indicted after children were found starving.
Via Fox19
The biological mother, Hannah Johnson, has been indicted on six counts of endangering children and two counts of kidnapping, court documents say.
According to the documents, the children’s great-grandmother, Dianna Johnson, has been indicted on three counts of endangering children.
Prosecutors say Hannah and Dianna lived together with the children – ages 7, 6 and 4.
-
Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood
-
Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
FANTASIA & JOE Winning Weekend
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour