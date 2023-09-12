Cardi B: Says No Current Female Rappers Sound The Same

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B recently talked about her new track “Bongos” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and her forthcoming album, and she loves how the female rap

scene looks.

She said, “It’s not that I’m a ‘girl’s girl’ – I’m just a girl. I’m clearly going to gravitate more to girl’s music. So when I do a song with these girls it’s

because I really like y’all’s song. If I like your music and I like your sound, let’s do something together. Why the f**k not? If I like your s**t, I want to

work with you.”

She continued, “All the girls right now, I feel like nobody sounds like each other right now. That’s the good thing about it.”