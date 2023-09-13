100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Travis and Jason Kelce are not only actual brothers, but they’re also NFL and podcast brothers as well.

In a recent clip from their show New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce, little brother Travis spoke about his time as a student at Cleveland Heights High School. Travis, a 2008 Heights graduate, admitted to playing a bit of hooky during nature walks with one of his favorite teachers!

After big brother Jason (Heights grad in 2006) asked Travis about his time at the school, Travis admitted to loving nature studies and his former teacher Mr. Thaxton.

“Some days we would take nature study walks and we would walk around the school… I’ve actually seen Mr. Thaxton eat a few bugs.”

Check out the clip below!

Kelce Brothers Praise Cleveland Heights Teachers In Hilarious Clip! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com