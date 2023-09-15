100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Timbaland Documents Hair Transplant Journey: ‘Don’t Be Jealous!’

Timbaland got a hair transplant to help with his hair loss.

The producer showed off his new hairline on Instagram and explained why he got surgery.

“Working out, changing your body, I can put the work in,” Tim began. “This one — I have to go get work. There’s no getting around it. I started seeing things getting lighter and I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me do it earlier than later.’ I’m tryna tell y’all — don’t be jealous!”