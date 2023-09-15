Timbaland Documents Hair Transplant Journey: ‘Don’t Be Jealous!’
Timbaland got a hair transplant to help with his hair loss.
The producer showed off his new hairline on Instagram and explained why he got surgery.
“Working out, changing your body, I can put the work in,” Tim began. “This one — I have to go get work. There’s no getting around it. I started seeing things getting lighter and I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me do it earlier than later.’ I’m tryna tell y’all — don’t be jealous!”
- Would you consider hair transplant surgery?
- Have you had the procedure done?
- How has your life changed?
