Timbaland: Documents Hair Transplant Journey: ‘Don’t Be Jealous!’

Published on September 15, 2023

Timbaland got a hair transplant to help with his hair loss.

The producer showed off his new hairline on Instagram and explained why he got surgery.

“Working out, changing your body, I can put the work in,” Tim began. “This one — I have to go get work. There’s no getting around it. I started seeing things getting lighter and I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me do it earlier than later.’ I’m tryna tell y’all — don’t be jealous!”

  • Would you consider hair transplant surgery?
  • Have you had the procedure done?
  • How has your life changed?

 

