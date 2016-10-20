CLOSE
Entertainment
Home

Devon Franklin lands Multi-year Deal with Fox

0 reads
Leave a comment

Producer, preacher and New York Times Best-Selling author DeVon Franklin (“Miracles from Heaven,” “The Wait,” ”Produced By Faith”) has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox. Under the multi-year pact, Franklin will produce and develop film content for the studio through his Franklin Entertainment banner.

Franklin most recently developed and produced the hit faith-based film “Miracles from Heaven,” which starred Jennifer Garner and Queen Latifah. The film, which received a rare A+ CinemaScore, was made for a modest $15 million and has earned over $73 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of most successful faith-based films to date. Also in development for Franklin is the highly-anticipated remake of the 1975 classic film COOLEY HIGH at MGM, the inspirational biopic 44, with Kevin James attached to star, and faith-based film MJB GOT FAITH with TriStar Pictures.

“We’re excited to welcome Devon Franklin into the Fox family, said Stacey Snider, Chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox Film. He has great taste and a real feel for inspirational stories. His films will provide a perfect complement to the great variety of films that Fox already produces.”

2012 BET Awards - After Party

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

 

Read More

courtesy of Black America Web

Follow Sam @SamSylk

Devon Franklin lands Multi-year Deal with Fox was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close