Producer, preacher and New York Times Best-Selling author DeVon Franklin (“Miracles from Heaven,” “The Wait,” ”Produced By Faith”) has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox. Under the multi-year pact, Franklin will produce and develop film content for the studio through his Franklin Entertainment banner.

Franklin most recently developed and produced the hit faith-based film “Miracles from Heaven,” which starred Jennifer Garner and Queen Latifah. The film, which received a rare A+ CinemaScore, was made for a modest $15 million and has earned over $73 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of most successful faith-based films to date. Also in development for Franklin is the highly-anticipated remake of the 1975 classic film COOLEY HIGH at MGM, the inspirational biopic 44, with Kevin James attached to star, and faith-based film MJB GOT FAITH with TriStar Pictures.

“We’re excited to welcome Devon Franklin into the Fox family, said Stacey Snider, Chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox Film. He has great taste and a real feel for inspirational stories. His films will provide a perfect complement to the great variety of films that Fox already produces.”

Read More

courtesy of Black America Web

Follow Sam @SamSylk

Devon Franklin lands Multi-year Deal with Fox was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: Sam Sylk Posted October 20, 2016

Also On 100.3: