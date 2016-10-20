Devon Franklin lands Multi-year Deal with Fox

Producer, preacher and New York Times Best-Selling author DeVon Franklin (“Miracles from Heaven,” “The Wait,” ”Produced By Faith”) has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox. Under the multi-year pact, Franklin will produce and develop film content for the studio through his Franklin Entertainment banner.
Franklin most recently developed and produced the hit faith-based film “Miracles from Heaven,” which starred Jennifer Garner and Queen Latifah. The film, which received a rare A+ CinemaScore, was made for a modest $15 million and has earned over $73 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of most successful faith-based films to date. Also in development for Franklin is the highly-anticipated remake of the 1975 classic film COOLEY HIGH at MGM, the inspirational biopic 44, with Kevin James attached to star, and faith-based film MJB GOT FAITH with TriStar Pictures.
“We’re excited to welcome Devon Franklin into the Fox family, said Stacey Snider, Chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox Film. He has great taste and a real feel for inspirational stories. His films will provide a perfect complement to the great variety of films that Fox already produces.”
courtesy of Black America Web
