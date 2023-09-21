Cincinnati Named 4th Happiest Place to Live in the U.S.!

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Queen City! It’s time to celebrate! Cincy has been named one of the happiest places to live in the U.S. for 2023 by Outside Magazine. The magazine assessed 300 counties based on factors like well-being, public land, affordability, inclusivity, and more, with a population range of 5,000 to 500,000.

Home of the 2021 AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the legendary Cincinnati Reds— the report credited Cincinnati’s lively arts and nightlife scene, vibrant LGBTQ+ community, strong job market, reasonable cost of living, and beautiful geography for its “amicable vibe.” No other Ohio towns made the cut, and Kentucky cities were also absent.

Outdoor junkies will find plenty to love with adventures from biking on the Underground Railroad Bicycle Route, hiking on the North Country National Scenic Trail & Little Miami Scenic Trail and kayaking on the Little Miami River. If you love a good meal and drink, Cincinnati is a haven! You can’t miss with places like Findlay Market and black-owned Esoteric Brewing.

Cincinnati boasts a temperate climate, 8,057 acres of green space, and 365 parks, making it a year-round outdoor playground. While there’s room to improve on climate change, initiatives like the Green Cincinnati Plan and the New Market Solar Project are commendable efforts in the right direction.

For the full report, visit outsideonline.com.

Outside Magazine’s top 15 happiest places to live in the U.S. for 2023

Reno, Nevada.

Wilmington, Delaware.

New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cincinnati, Ohio .

. Charlottesville, Virginia.

Hood River, Oregon.

Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Plano, Texas.

Anchorage, Alaska.

Madison, Wisconsin.

Frederick, Maryland.

St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tacoma, Washington.

