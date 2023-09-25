Winton Woods: Football Team Stops By The Don Juan Fasho Show

CLOSE
Thank you to the Winton Woods High School football team for stopping by and speaking with Don Juan Fasho on their upcoming game against Kings.
Who do you think will win the game, Winton Woods or Kings?
