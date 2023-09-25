Listen Live
Winton Woods: Football Team Stops By The Don Juan Fasho Show

Published on September 25, 2023

Winton Woods High School Football Team

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Thank you to the Winton Woods High School football team for stopping by and speaking with Don Juan Fasho on their upcoming game against Kings.

 

  • Who do you think will win the game, Winton Woods or Kings?

 

