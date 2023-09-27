100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Usher Shares How Jay-Z Called After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher is thrilled about performing at Super Bowl LVIII. He got a call from Jay-Z right after the announcement.

He said Jay-Z was one of the first to congratulate him. But when I got the call, he said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time.’ It’s time for your moment. I’m like,

What are you talking about?’” Usher recalled. “He’s like, ‘The Super Bowl.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely.’”

Usher told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that it makes sense to do the Super Bowl, especially after his two-year residency in Las Vegas.