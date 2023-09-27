Usher Shares How Jay-Z Called After Super Bowl Halftime Show
Usher is thrilled about performing at Super Bowl LVIII. He got a call from Jay-Z right after the announcement.
He said Jay-Z was one of the first to congratulate him. But when I got the call, he said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time.’ It’s time for your moment. I’m like,
What are you talking about?’” Usher recalled. “He’s like, ‘The Super Bowl.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely.’”
Usher told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that it makes sense to do the Super Bowl, especially after his two-year residency in Las Vegas.
- Who should Usher enlist to join him on the Super Bowl stage?
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Ohio Media School
-
Blendon Township Police Fatally Shoot Pregnant Woman
-
"Get Started" at Cincinnati State