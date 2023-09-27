Listen Live
Cincinnati: Reds Still Could Make The Playoffs

Published on September 27, 2023

It looks like the Reds still could make the Playoffs.

Take a look below via Fox19

Here’s what you need to know about the Reds’ playoff picture and their path to October, the final week of the season:

1. The Reds hold the tiebreakers against both the Cubs and Diamondbacks, but not the Marlins. Major League Baseball doesn’t play games to break ties on the field anymore, so those tiebreakers could be huge, with four teams bunched within three total games for two spots. Miami holds the tiebreaker against each of the three others in that scrum.

3. The Reds have the best road record in baseball since May 26 (35-19), which might lend some solace, if not hope, after a miserable 2-4 homestand (their last winning homestand was a three-gamer against the San Diego Padres June 30-July 2).

4. Even if the Reds sweep the final two series and finish 85-77, however, they’ll need help, so keep an eye on the remaining MLB schedule that has the Cubs facing what looks like the toughest gauntlet of the bunch, all on the road, with the Diamondbacks finishing against the defending-champion Houston Astros:

 

